Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Neutral at DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

