Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $93.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of PTGX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

