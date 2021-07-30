CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $87.51 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CareDx by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

