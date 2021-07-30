Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

NOK opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 142,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

