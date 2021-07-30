Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

