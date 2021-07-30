T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

