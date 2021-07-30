Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.00. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

