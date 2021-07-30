$4.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $4.10. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $548.10 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $554.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

