Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) PT at $27.67

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.