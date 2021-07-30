Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,172.83.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

