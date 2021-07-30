Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.58 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.