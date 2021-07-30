Truist Securiti Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

