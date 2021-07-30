Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

PCAR stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

