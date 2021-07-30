Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $22.52 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

