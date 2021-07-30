Eaton Vance Management Has $3.14 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.