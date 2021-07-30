Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 78.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,964 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

