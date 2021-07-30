Eaton Vance Management Has $2.91 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $120.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,006 shares of company stock worth $43,063,190. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

