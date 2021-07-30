Eaton Vance Management Buys 533 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.