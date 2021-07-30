State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.32 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

