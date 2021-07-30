Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,096,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

