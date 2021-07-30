State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,200 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.