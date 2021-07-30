Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $526.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

