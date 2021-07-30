Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

