State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 924 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,901,000 after buying an additional 176,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

MHK opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.80. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.