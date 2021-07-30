Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,859 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.03% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $72,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $15,814,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $9,368,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $7,219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.