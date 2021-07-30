Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,400 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $164,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

