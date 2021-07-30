Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,182. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

