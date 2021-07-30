JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

