Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TARA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

TARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

