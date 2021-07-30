Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2,370.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 68.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

