Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.