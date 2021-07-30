Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.