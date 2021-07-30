The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Timken were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 346.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,624 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.47 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.