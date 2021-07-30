Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 110,000 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of SelectQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SelectQuote stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

