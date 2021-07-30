Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.25 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

