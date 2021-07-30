Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

