William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Buys $11,950.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Thomas Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Thomas Logan purchased 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

