Reviewing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New York City REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York City REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.67 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -57.13 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.41 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats New York City REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

