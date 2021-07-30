Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOSP opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

