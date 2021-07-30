Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.91 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

