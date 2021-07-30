Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Shares of LFUS opened at $267.22 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

