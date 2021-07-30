Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 140,534 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3,200.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

