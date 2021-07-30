ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 130.6% in July

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

