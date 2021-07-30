Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

NYSE PNR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

