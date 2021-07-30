Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 968 put options.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.