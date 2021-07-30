Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

