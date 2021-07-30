Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

