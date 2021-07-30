Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.75 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

