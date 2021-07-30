Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LNDC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

