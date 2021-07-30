Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

